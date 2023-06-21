Paul Mescal shows off new physique in shirtless training video for upcoming Gladiator sequel

Take a look at Paul Mescal pumping iron as he beefs up for his new role in Gladiator 2.

The shirtless Irish actor is captured here looking buff as he grimaces while lifting a heavy weight in each hand.

Wearing just a pair of black shorts and trainers, the 27-year-old Kildare man has also grown a beard and moustache and has let his hair grow longer.

Oscar nominated and BAFTA and IFTA winning Mescal will star as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Roman emperor Commodus from Ridley Scott’s 2000 historical blockbuster, in the forthcoming sequel.

Normal People star Paul was pictured earlier in the week alongside actor Pedro Pescal among others, looking remarkably similar in appearance to the Chilean-born American actor.

Both Mescal and Pascal will also appear in the cast, alongside Denzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn. Production recently begun in Morocco and now moved to Malta.

Gladiator 2 is currently scheduled for release in November 2024, 24 years after the release of the hugely successful Oscar Best Picture winner.

The movie made a superstar out of Russell Crowe and made more than $500m (€550m) in the global box office and is widely considered to be one of the greatest historical epics of all time.

Mescal previously acknowledged that a “physical robustness” will be required of him to play Lucius in Gladiator 2, but said that he’s “not interested” in undergoing any “transformation” for the role.

“This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be,” he said earlier this year.

“Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested.

“With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting.

"Sometimes I see films and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real’.”