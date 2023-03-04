| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Paul Mescal says he was wearing only his ‘sweaty underwear’ when he first met Nicole Kidman

The Kildare man was caught short by the Aussie superstar backstage in London

Paul Mescal. Photo: Stephen Collins Expand

Close

Paul Mescal. Photo: Stephen Collins

Paul Mescal. Photo: Stephen Collins

Paul Mescal. Photo: Stephen Collins

Niall Donald

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal has revealed how he was only wearing “sweaty underwear” when he first met Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

The Co Kildare actor described the “undignified” moment he met the Aussie superstar backstage in London on US TV chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Most Watched

Privacy