Paul Mescal reveals WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott and Conversations with Friends’ Joe Alwyn

Actor Paul Mescal has revealed he is in a WhatsApp group with fellow Irishman Andrew Scott and English actor Joe Alwyn.

Mescal sat down with Alwyn recently as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

Expand Close Andrew Scott / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Scott

The friends joked about their messaging group, which is called the “Tortured Man Club”, and how Fleabag star Scott is the only one who still uses it.

"He’s just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself,” Mescal said.

Both Mescal and Alwyn (the boyfriend of Taylor Swift) are in the “Sally Rooney universe” as Alwyn described it, starring as the male leads in Normal People and Conversations with Friends.

Both series were directed by Lenny Abrahamson, who Mescal said: “Is one of those directors that definitely formed me. He’s been hugely important in everything that I’ve done since then.”

The former underage GAA star has been widely praised for his latest film, Aftersun, and Alwyn was quick to offer his congratulations.

Expand Close Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio in 'Aftersun' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio in 'Aftersun'

“I wanted to ask you, thinking about Lenny and thinking about Aftersun, I absolutely loved it,” he said.

Video of the Day

“And you’re incredible in it. With the space given to you guys to breathe in a room, and not stuff it full of exposition, and just have the camera rolling in a very real, naturalistic way, it felt quite Lenny-ish. Is that fair to say?”

“I think it probably is. It was directed by Charlotte Wells, who is going to be one of those directors that we’ll all be talking about. I haven’t come across somebody as assured as Charlotte,” Mescal responded.

Read More

“The stage directions are really confidently written. I don’t know about you, but I love acting in that space when you know that there’s a kind of theatricality to it, but the stakes are high. We only had Frankie for about four hours a day.”

11-year-old Frankie Corio has been tipped as a rising star following her performance, in what is her first feature film, and Mescal said he was shocked by how good she is.

“Ninety-five percent of it is scripted, I’d say. The karaoke scene, for example, was just about getting Frankie comfortable with the idea that an 11-year-old who hasn’t ever acted before is going to have to stand up in front of a camera and an audience and sing ‘Losing My Religion’. And she does it brilliantly. In the rehearsal, the camera wasn’t working, and Frankie ingeniously went, ‘That’s OK. I’ll record it with my mind camera.’ I remember turning to Charlotte like, ‘That’s the most brilliant line of all time.’ Charlotte wrote it in afterwards.

Expand Close Joe Alwyn as Nick and Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations With Friends. Photo by Enda Bowe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Alwyn as Nick and Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations With Friends. Photo by Enda Bowe

Alwyn and Mescal are no strangers to acting out intimate scenes on-screen. An intimacy coordinator worked with the cast on Normal People and Conversations with Friends, and Mescal said it helped the actors to feel safe, while achieving the goals of the production.

“It is interesting, with that question, being it’s a hot topic in the industry. I think you’re right that you never want scenes around intimacy to feel stale. But ultimately they have to feel safe. And I think you can feel safe multiple ways, and that’s through trust,” he said.

The Lír Academy graduate also spoke about anxiety, and how he deals with it while at work. He described anxiety as the “cursed feeling”, as “once you feel like it’s disappearing, it comes back and hits you like a ton of bricks”.

“But I was talking to somebody about that. They said, ‘I don’t think it’s ever going to leave you, because it’s a personality type.’ But for me, it’s trying to use that anxiety or fear or fear of failure — repurposing that to be like, ‘What I’m doing matters to me.’ Might not matter to everybody, but it matters to me at that moment,” he said.

For his part Alwyn said work induced anxiety has the potential to take way the “fun of doing it”, and going forward he will be “jumping in, in the same way but caring less in the right way”.

“I learned a huge amount from Frankie, because Frankie had never done it before and just loved acting. I feel like that’s a good instinct to have as an actor — to try and really get to the center of when you watch somebody act with abandon,” Mescal added.

Meanwhile, the pair also agreed that when it comes to what projects they look for, “erotic thrillers” are number one.