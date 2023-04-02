| 6.9°C Dublin

Paul Mescal hopes Olivier Award win for best actor will give his mum ‘a little bit of a lift’ as she battles cancer

Paul Mescal at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA
Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Paul Mescal at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Paul Mescal at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Paul Mescal at the Olivier Awards in London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Ellie Iorizzo

Paul Mescal hopes his Olivier Award for best actor helps keep his "unwell" mother's spirits high, as well as his father who is "looking after her".

The 27-year-old scooped the top acting prize at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony on Sunday for his turn as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

