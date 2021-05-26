Paul Mescal gives ‘rip-roaring performance’ in new podcast

The maker of a new podcast starring Paul Mescal has said he is “over the moon” with the calibre of talent that he managed to attract for the series.

Fionntán Larney of Springheel Productions has assembled a stellar crew for his new series Black Alley after nabbing the Normal People actor for one of the fortnightly episodes.

Multi-talented Mescal has even released a new song ahead entitled Black to the Bed ahead of his June 15 series Thunder which has now been released on YouTube, much to the delight of Mescal’s die-hard fans.

The folk-style song which sees Mescal singing while accompanied by a guitar has already garnered over 2,000 views.

Also taking part in the new series is Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Peter Coonan from Love/Hate alongside Clare Barrett and Niamh McCann. The new series goes live on June 1 with Chris Walley from The Young Offenders.

“We are over the moon with the cast we’ve managed to put together. It’s stacked with some of Ireland’s best, and they are all giving rip-roaring performances,” said Fionntán.

“I really wanted to write stories that would thrill people, I think that given the year we’ve all had, there’s nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned thriller, though these ones do have some modern twists.”

Mescal’s June 15 episode tells the story of a group of robbers arriving back to their hideout and waiting on their boss to give them a share of the cut on “a cold and stormy night”.

Writer and director Larney said the whole process has been a “mountain of work, especially during Covid”.

“Our sound producer Morgan Beausang and I edited pretty much the whole thing over Zoom, sending drafts back and forth. Luckily he is a wizard, and so it sounds brilliant,” he said.

“We were determined to provide a really new audio experience. We’ve panned it, so that the characters really sound like they’re in the room with you.

"We’ve spent days recording all sorts of noises to make sure the whole thing sounds as alive as possible. And we’ve got an unbelievable score from Isaac Jones, to make sure every moment counts.”

He said that he’s already working on his next project and is “really excited for what’s to come”.