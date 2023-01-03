Pat Kenny celebrates New Year with rare family outing at popular Dublin restaurant

Pat and his family marked the start of 2023 with a meal in Rasam

Pat Kenny rang in the New Year with a rare family outing to a swanky south Dublin restaurant.

The broadcaster and the rest of the Kenny clan enjoyed a meal at Rasam, an Indian eatery in Glasthule that has become extremely popular with celebrities in recent months.

The 74-year-old posed for a photo with his wife Kathy, daughters Kristina and Nicole, and his son-in-law as they took in the “festive atmosphere” and sampled some delicious food.

Staff at Rasam shared the picture on their social media platforms, writing: “Pat Kenny and his family seeing in the New Year in style with a delicious meal and festive atmosphere in Rasam”.

A host of famous faces frequently visit the restaurant, with Marian Keyes, Rosanna Davison, and Miriam O’Callaghan listing it among their favourite spots to eat in the capital

And global pop star Ed Sheeran also gorged on a Rasam curry while he was touring in Ireland over the summer.

Last month, the establishment welcomed two more celebrities for an authentic Indian dining experience as Hollywood star Jane Seymour and Irish actor Patrick Bergin went out for a meal there.

The pair were joined by their partners, television producer David Green and film producer Helen Goldin for the occasion.