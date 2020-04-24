Parks And Recreation cast to reunite for coronavirus benefit special

The cast of popular comedy Parks And Recreation will reunite for a one-off special to benefit the coronavirus relief effort.

All the show’s major stars, including Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and Jim O’Heir will feature in the return to Pawnee, Indiana, NBC said.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for âA Parks and Recreation Specialâ. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

The plot will be set during the present day, with Poehler’s Leslie Knope trying to keep in touch with her colleagues at the town’s parks department while social distancing.

Show creator Mike Schur said: “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Money raised will go towards Feeding America’s Covid-19 response fund, aiding food banks across the US.

Parks And Recreation ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015 and developed a dedicated fan base.

Its later episodes featured cameos from then-vice president Joe Biden as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, while Poehler won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of parks department bureaucrat Leslie.

The episode will air in the US on April 30. No UK air date has been announced.

