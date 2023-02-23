| 3.5°C Dublin

Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

The US socialite said she wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself, but one that also had ‘other meanings’.

Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum (Ian West/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her new baby is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The US socialite and businesswoman said she wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself, but one that also had “other meanings”.

