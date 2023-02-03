‘Parents, at last’ – Richie Sadlier announces birth of first child with wife Fiona after couple had been told they couldn’t conceive naturally

RTÉ football pundit and author Richie Sadlier has announced the birth of he and his wife Fiona’s first child.

The former Ireland international took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Mr Sadlier said he was “delighted” to share the news that Fiona had given birth to the couple’s “gorgeous little son”, named Sam.

“Parents, at last. I won’t even try and put into words how incredible this past week has been for us, but for now, just wanna say a huge thanks for all the lovely messages and well-wishes we received throughout the pregnancy,” he said.

“It was lovely knowing there were so many people rooting for this chapter of our story to have a happy ending.

“The biggest thanks of all goes to Fiona for never giving up hope that one day we’d feel this way.”

The couple, who got married in 2019, were previously told by specialists they could not conceive naturally but Sadlier took to social media last August to share the joyous news that he and his wife Fiona had conceived naturally.

The couple received countless messages congratulating them, with many of Ireland’s best-known faces and sport stars sending messages of love.

Brian O’Driscoll, Shay Given, Richie Towell, Muireann O’Connell and Rosanna Davison were among those extending their well wishes to the couple.