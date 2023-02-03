| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Parents, at last’ – Richie Sadlier announces birth of first child with wife Fiona after couple had been told they couldn’t conceive naturally

Richie Sadlier and his wife Fiona. Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew

RTÉ football pundit and author Richie Sadlier has announced the birth of he and his wife Fiona’s first child.

The former Ireland international took to Instagram to share the happy news.

