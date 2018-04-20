Pamela Flood comes out of retirement: 'My family makes me happy - there's more longevity in that than any tv show'

The former Miss Ireland (47) was catapulted to small screen stardom with her hosting role on Off The Rails in the noughties, but reassessed her priorities after she and former co-host Caroline Morahan were eventually replaced by Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney.

Now a mother-of-three, she says her children with restaurateur husband Ronan Ryan - Harrison (seven), Elsie (four) and Gracie (two) give her more joy than she ever could have anticipated and has a refreshing attitude to the fluctuations of fame. "Now what makes me happy is family and there's a bit more longevity in that than any tv show. My happiness is much more grounded now, it's more day-to-day real life. TV to me now is just icing on the cake, whereas 10 years ago it was everything. My priorities have changed," she told the RTE Guide.

Pamela Flood with husband Ronan Ryan

"If more work comes along, great, I won't say no to it, but I'm not depending on it any more and that's a really nice place to be." Flood said the sting of being replaced on Off The Rails was "cushioned a bit" by the fact that she was starting her family. "As it was finishing, I was working on Who Do You Think You Are and Marry Me, so I was busy for months afterwards. And there was loads going on. I was doing a lot of MC-ing and events and fashion gigs and then it all went belly-up, as it did for a lot of people," she said.

"They were strange times, but again there's always something in your life to distract you and at that stage, we were trying for a baby and that became my focus." Flood is back on the small screen with an eight-part cooking series Healthy Appetite, which she describes as a "dream job".

Pamela Flood was Miss Ireland in 1993

