Pamela Anderson warns of the dangers of ‘porn and PlayStation’

Pamela Anderson has posted a series of messages on Twitter warning of the dangers of porn and PlayStation – and claiming that “vegans make the best lovers”.

The former Baywatch star, who is vegan and an advocate for animal rights, said many men have been “lost” to pornography and video games.

The actress, 51, tweeted: “Empty Head disease.

“Porn and PlayStation.

“We’ve lost many good men to this.

“GONE.

“No return.

“Talk to our children.

“As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it’s a slippery slope.

“I (pray) kids can be brave rebel against it all. Nightmare.”

Anderson, who has two sons, continued: “The worst lovers watch porn – numb, desensitized .. needing more and more variety even violent.

“Porn is not what love looks like.

“Brave and radical men who read and who are engaged in the world are sexy.

“Vegans make the best lovers – it’s proven.”

She added that it was “an endless subject” and “a conversation starter”.

“I know there are good men in the world. I know some,” said the star.

“And women too.”

Press Association