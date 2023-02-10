| 9.6°C Dublin

Pamela Anderson reveals secret to achieving her famously tousled updo, and it’s definitely not a scrunchie

Chelsea Ritschel

Pamela Anderson has revealed that the secret to perfecting her iconic ’90’s updo hairstyle.

The Baywatch star, 55, divulged the hairstyle hack in a new video for British Vogue, in which she shared a look at the items she carries in her Stella McCartney purse for the outlet’s “In the Bag” series.

