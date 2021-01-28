Pamela Anderson reportedly marries her bodyguard

Pamela Anderson has reportedly tied the knot with her bodyguard (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pamela Anderson has reportedly tied the knot with her bodyguard.

The actress and model, 53, told DailyMail TV she married Dan Hayhurst at her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve.

She said: “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

Anderson, who shot to fame in 1990s TV drama Baywatch, is said to have fallen in love with Hayhurst during lockdown.

The news of her latest wedding comes a year after she reportedly married film producer Jon Peters for 12 days, something she later denied.

Anderson, a prominent supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, said they were never legally married.

Anderson’s first marriage was to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, from 1995 to 1998. The pair have two adult sons.

She was also married to musician Kid Rock from 2006 until 2007, and married poker player Rick Salomon twice.

PA Media