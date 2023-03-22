| 9.5°C Dublin

Paltrow’s claim that fellow skier crashed into her not plausible, trial told

Terry Sanderson showed ‘typical hallmarks’ of a traumatic brain injury following the 2016 collision with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah, the court heard.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse (Alex Goodlett/AP) Expand

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse (Alex Goodlett/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The injuries sustained by a man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope could not “plausibly” have been caused by him crashing into her, a US court has heard.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson showed “typical hallmarks” of a traumatic brain injury and “deteriorated abruptly” following the 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

