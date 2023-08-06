Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reports

Home > Style > Celebrity > Celebrity News Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reportsFormer Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins (South Wales Police/PA)By Jordan Reynolds, PAToday at 00:50Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins has reportedly been stabbed at HMP Wakefield. Latest Celebrity NewsRob Rinder ‘more nervous’ meeting Monica Galetti than appearing in High CourtShirley Collins recalls she could not sing after breakdown of her marriagePaedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reportsMindy Kaling among celebs spotted at Taylor Swift’s LA shows during Eras tourElvis’s mink coat sells for more than £100,000Suzanne Jackson shares professional photoshoot with husband on sixth wedding anniversaryNick Knowles gets engaged to Katie Dadzie in Haribo ‘ring incident’Madonna issues update on Celebration tour after postponement following illnessKrishnan Guru-Murthy becomes fourth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023Gary Lineker received ‘standing ovation’ in M&S following BBC suspensionShow more Top StoriesPersonal FinancePersonal finance: My bank of 35 years has asked me to provide ID and proof of address – can I ignore this request?SoccerEamonn Sweeney: Ireland have been down this road before….we’ll always have Glasgow, but little elseWicklow & DistrictMotorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Co WicklowWeatherWeather Ireland: Dublin residents evacuated; festival goers told to ‘stay in tents’; flooding disrupts trains as 40mm of rain falls Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsRob Rinder ‘more nervous’ meeting Monica Galetti than appearing in High Court01:01Celebrity NewsShirley Collins recalls she could not sing after breakdown of her marriage01:01TelevisionWhat to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Crazy Rich Agents, Barry Keoghan in Calm With Horses and a zombiefest01:00Celebrity NewsPaedophile rock star Ian Watkins stabbed in prison – reports00:50RugbyAndy Farrell upbeat on injuries as he laments ‘clunky’ Ireland in Italy win00:12RugbyBrendan Fanning: Andy Farrell is hoping Jack Conan will be last of his warm-up worries23:32EuropeRussians promise to ‘punish’ Kyiv after sea drone hits tanker in Ukrainian waters23:14RugbyIreland v Italy player ratings: Doris the main man as Farrell’s men begin countdown to World Cup23:05RugbyBreaking | Caelan Doris shines as sloppy Ireland do enough to get campaign up and running against Italy22:55Camogie‘Watching my aunt playing with Cork and winning All-Irelands in Croke Park, I just thought she was the best thing ever’22:14