Paedophile popstar Gary Glitter back in prison after breaching release conditions

Nina Lloyd

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

The 79-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

