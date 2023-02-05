| 1.5°C Dublin

Ozzy Osbourne ends 29-year Grammy drought after stepping back from touring

His only previous win at the event was in 1994.

Ozzy Osbourne (David Davies/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne (David Davies/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ozzy Osbourne has ended his near 29-year awards drought at the Grammys – less than a week after announcing he is stepping back from touring amid poor health.

The 74-year-old ex-Black Sabbath singer secured the gong for best rock album for his 13th solo record, Patient Number 9, released in September last year, during a pre-ceremony event.

