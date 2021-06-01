‘Overjoyed’ Síle Seoige reveals she is pregnant after previous tragic miscarriages

Síle Seoige has announced that she is expecting a baby with fiancé Damien O’Farrell.

The couple got engaged back in April 2018 and are already parents to three-year-old Cathal.

The TV presenter revealed the news in an Instagram Live Q&A session, saying: “Anyone who has been following me for a while knows the past two years for me, on a personal level, have been challenging because I've gone through two miscarriages.

“My news is that I am pregnant. I am sixteen weeks, I am feeling overjoyed. At the moment there is a lot baby news on Instagram, which is beautiful, but I also know what it's like when it's something you want yourself.

“I have a baby bump. I have a proper bump. I probably look more than 4 months to be honest... It’s very exciting.

“I didn't expect to be this emotional. I'm so happy and feeling so lucky but it hasn't been an easy road. Thank you for the messages, I'm always blown away by the amount of support on Instagram."

The 42-year-old confirmed that she and Damian are expecting a baby girl and added that she wants to be a role model for her daughter.

“I just want to be there for her and be the best mother to her that I can,” she told her followers.

Síle suffered from what is known as a “missed miscarriage,” which meant that she didn’t suffer from any of the usual symptoms of a miscarriage.

“It took us a long time before we tried again and we did and I was pregnant,” she told Philip Boucher Hayes on RTÉ Radio 1.

“I went in at seven weeks for the early scan and I saw the heartbeat and I thought, ‘Great, okay it's all good,’ and went back in two weeks later for a nine-week scan and the same thing had happened to me again the baby had stopped growing.

“It absolutely floored me, it floored both of us.”