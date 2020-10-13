'Our marriage is strong' - Dominic West and wife Catherine state after pictures emerge of actor kissing Lily James

Dominic West pictured with his wife Catherine FitzGerald. The married couple put on a show of unity as they addressed the media after pictures emerged of West kissing Lily James. PIC credit: Splash

‘The Affair’ star Dominic West has insisted that his marriage to Irish landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald Is still strong, despite being photographed with actress Lily James in Rome.

The Hollywood actor (50) and his other half, who married in 2010 and have four children together, put on a show of unity at their UK home this morning as they issued a statement to the waiting media.

They handed out a signed piece of paper which read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.”

The pair, who came out with their arms around each other, declined to answer any follow up questions before sharing a kiss and then going back into their house.

Although West, best known for his starring role in The Wire, was smiling broadly during the brief appearance, his wife appeared more uncomfortable as she appeared before the waiting media.

Yesterday saw pictures emerging of the actor, who first met his wife while studying in Trinity College Dublin, looking cosy with 'Mamma Mia' star Lily James.

She recently split from her boyfriend Chris Evans and was pictured riding a scooter in Rome while West sat behind her. He was also photographed appearing to nuzzle her neck as they enjoyed an al fresco lunch together.

The pair met over the summer while working together on BBC One's adaption of The Pursuit of Love.

He flew back to the UK to reunite with his wife at their Chippenham home after question marks emerged over the status of their relationship. The couple have four children together - Dora (13), Senan (12), Francis (11) and Christabel (7).

The couple first met as under-graduates in Trinity and had a brief romance back then before splitting up and going their separate ways. But as Catherine previously explained, they had a friend in common which kept the connection going.

"Our best friend was also at Trinity with us. We all went on to have separate lives, but were linked through our best friend, Dominic Geraghty, also an actor,” she said.

"And I went to Wisley, and did all this garden stuff and retrained. Then, when Dominic was doing The Wire, we met again through our friend Dominic; I was 32 then. I feel so lucky."

FitzGerald was previously married to Viscount Lambton, the 7th Earl of Durham, in 1995, but the pair divorced in 2002 before she rekindled her romance with West.

The couple also own Glin Castle in Limerick, the heritage home of Irish aristocrat and landscape gardener Catherine.

The sprawling property, which has been in her family for nearly 700 years, had been transformed into a luxury destination venue. Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, held the title of the last Knight of Glin.

Speaking before about the property, West said that Glin “enriches my life and my kids’ lives in terms of identity and continuum.”

“My children are surrounded by Irish wit and humanity. They have a far broader existence than they would anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Representatives for West and James have been contacted for comment.

