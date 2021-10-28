‘Our gorgeous girl’ – Kathryn Thomas celebrates birth of new baby

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas is celebrating the birth of a new baby girl – Baby Grace.

The TV and radio presenter posted a message on Instagram today to share the news that baby Grace Anne was born at 11.35pm last evening, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Ms Thomas who described herself as “Mama knackered” said Grace Anne was sleeping well and “everyone is great”.

Grace Anne is the second child of Ms Thomas and her husband Pádraig McLoughlin, and is now a younger sister to three-year-old Ellie.

As well as posting a picture of the her newest daughter on the social media platform, Ms Thomas thanked the staff at the Coombe Hospital for the care they provided.

She also gave a special mention to the staff at the Merrion Fertility Clinic “who were with us from the very beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality”.

In the message the Operation Transformation host wrote; “Our gorgeous girl, Grace Anne McLoughlin was born safely on Tues 26th @ 11.35am weighing 8lbs 3oz. Everyone is great. Baby sleeping. Mama knackered.”

“A huge thank you to my amazing doc Hugh O’Connor and everyone @thecoombehospital. Blown away once again by the nurses and midwives. Nothing but incredible care, reassurance and even a bit of craic to keep you sane in those anxious moments…(Kelly take a bow) you are all wonderful.

“Also to Mary Wingfield and the entire team @merrion_fertility_clinic who were with us from the very beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality #blessed,” she added.