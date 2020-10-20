Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma (Ian West/PA)

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good, the actor said on Twitter.

The 70-year-old American quoted his iconic character The Dude from the hit 1998 comedy, The Big Lebowski, tweeting “New S**T has come to light”.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he said.

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

On a final note, the Los Angeles native reminded American citizens to vote in their upcoming presidential elections, and tweeted a link to a website for people to register.

“While I have you, please remember to go vote,” he said. “Because we are all in this together.”

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee and is known for his roles in films such as 1984’s Starman and 2010’s True Grit. Also in 2010, Bridges won his first and only Oscar for best actor in Crazy Heart. Most recently, he was nominated for 2016’s Hell or High Water.

Fans and colleagues alike met his news with symphony, with actor George Takei replying to his tweet saying: “You’re a fighter. You can beat this.”

Online Editors