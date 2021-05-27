| 10.4°C Dublin

Oscar Isaac to star in Moon Knight series, actor confirms

The news was announced by the 42-year-old actor on social media.

Oscar Isaac will take the lead role in Disney+ superhero series Moon Knight, the actor has confirmed (Anthony Devlin/PA) Expand

Oscar Isaac will take the lead role in Disney+ superhero series Moon Knight, the actor has confirmed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Oscar Isaac will take the lead role in Disney+ superhero series Moon Knight, the actor has confirmed.

The Guatemalan-American actor, 42, will star as elite soldier Marc Spector, better known as Moon Knight.

The news was announced by Isaac on social media.

Alongside a selfie of the top half of his face against the backdrop of images from the comic books, he wrote: “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.”

That was a nod to the superhero’s multiple personalities.

Isaac is known for roles in films including Inside Llewyn Davis, X-Men: Apocalypse and the latest Star Wars trilogy.

Ethan Hawke will reportedly play the villain in the series (Matt Crossick/PA) Expand

Ethan Hawke will reportedly play the villain in the series (Matt Crossick/PA)

While no other casting information for Moon Knight has been announced, it was widely reported Ethan Hawke had signed on to play the lead villain.

Moon Knight, a six-episode series, is set to arrive on the Disney+ streaming service in 2022.

It will be part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

