Oprah arrives at British royal wedding ahead
Stars expected to come out for wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later today
Oprah will attend the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle later today, it has been confirmed.
The US star is among many celebrity guests expected at the wedding in London which sees Harry and Meghan becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Also confirmed is Meghan's pal actress Prianka Chopra, who will wear a hat designed by Irish designer Philip Treacy.
Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for high profile guests of the wedding, including Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.
Angelina Jolie has been spotted in London ahead of the big day, sparking rumours that she will attend however this is not yet confrimed.
Amal and George Clooney are expected, as are Victoria and David Beckham.
Online Editors
