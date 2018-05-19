Style Celebrity News

Saturday 19 May 2018

Oprah arrives at British royal wedding ahead

Stars expected to come out for wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later today

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey (PA)
US chat show host Oprah Winfrey poses during the European premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in London on March 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony HARVEYANTHONY HARVEY/AFP/Getty Images
Karen Birney

Karen Birney

Oprah will attend the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle later today, it has been confirmed.

The US star is among many celebrity guests expected at the wedding in London which sees Harry and Meghan becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Also confirmed is Meghan's pal actress Prianka Chopra, who will wear a hat designed by Irish designer Philip Treacy.

Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for high profile guests of the wedding, including Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

Angelina Jolie has been spotted in London ahead of the big day, sparking rumours that she will attend however this is not yet confrimed.

Amal and George Clooney are expected, as are Victoria and David Beckham.

A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Meghan Markle arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
A general view of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Prince Harry meets well-wishers outside Windsor Castle
Prince Harry meets well-wishers outside Windsor Castle

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section