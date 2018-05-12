'Oops' - NSFW: Kendall Jenner goes bra-less in semi-sheer mini dress at Cannes Film Festival

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner turned heads at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France when she wore a semi-sheer mini dress.

The model wore her raciest look to date at the Chopard party in Cannes yesterday.

She chose to go bra-less but decided to wear a barely visible small pants underneath the dress. Despite revealing all, the model looked completely at ease as she posed for photos before the event.

Model Kendall Jenner poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Secret party during the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The model, who was accompanied by lingerie models Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls at the star-studded bash, paired her dress with dangling earrings. Also at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday was Kendall’s sister Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott

Kendall has spoken of how she is still coming to terms with the fact her little sister Kylie is a mum at 20, confessing it's "a bit weird". The make-up maven welcomed daughter Stormi with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in Februar, having fallen pregnant just weeks after they first started dating last spring.

Kendall admits watching Kylie Jenner embrace motherhood has been a strange experience, but she couldn't be more in love with her new niece. "It's obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you," she told Elle magazine. "I didn't expect it to happen like this. But it's beautiful."

In fact, Kendall believes the life change has actually strengthened the siblings' bond.

"It's brought us closer together," she shared with guest interviewer Lana Del Rey. "We've always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This (motherhood) has made her a bit more loving toward me."

Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reveals one of the things the sisters would clash over was their overlapping circle of friends, particularly as Kendall began hanging out more with Kylie's close pal, fellow model Hailey Baldwin. "She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland (Alec Baldwin's daughter)," she explained. "Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her."

Tensions between Kris Jenner's youngest kids reached a new high during the 22-year-old's modelling debut at New York Fashion Week, when Kendall "stole Hailey from Kylie". "From then on, she (Hailey) was my homie," Kendall said. "At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, 'No, it's OK, guys.' But it's all good; that's our love story."

Online Editors