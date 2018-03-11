'On Cloud 9' - Irish model Nadia Forde announces engagement to rugby star Dominic Day

Irish model Nadia Forde has announced that she is engaged to Welsh rugby player Dominic Day.

The model-turned-actress posted a photo of her ring on Instagram, with the caption "On Cloud 9".

Day proposed to Nadia while they holidayed in New York city. The pair have been together for more than three years, and have travelled the world together as he was signed to various clubs in Japan and Australia.

Recently they've been based in the UK, where they first met. They were met through Nadia's good friend, Debbie Stringer, whose husband Irish rugby legend Peter, was one of Dom's teammates in Bath. "Dominic is such a kind soul, just a good guy. My friend, Debbie, had tried to set us up the year before when I was living in London at the time and we were at a game," Nadia explained recently. "She said to me, 'I need to introduce you to that guy down there, number five', and I said, 'Absolutely not, not interested'."

"A year later, it was her hen party, she text him and said, 'Nadia is going to be in the pub' and he showed up and that was that." Last year, the former I'm A Celebrity! star had a busy year when she performed the role of Jasmine in the Christmas panto of Aladdin in Belfast and filmed period drama Once Upon a Time in London with Beowolf actress Holly Earl.

The 28-year-old spoke in recent years about how she overhauled her lifestyle and how Debbie is a good influence on her. "I try to keep away from red meat and eat more fish but it's about having everything in moderation. I get to the gym three or four times a week but I still have the odd Eddie Rocket's. Debbie lives a strict life so when I'm with her, I go into that mode," she said.

The couple have lived in several cities around the world. The Welshman played his last game for Bath rugby club in May of 2016 before he and Nadia moved to Nagoya in Japan where he played for Toyota Verblitz.

A few months later, they said farewell to Asia and travelled south to Australia after Dominic signed with rugby team the Melbourne Rebels.

Nadia told how travel was simply par for the course for both of their careers: "I think it's just part of what he does for a living, and what I do too. I'm never really stuck in one place."

Nadia also appeared on TV3's Celebrity MasterChef alongside the likes of Holly Carpenter, Sonia O'Sullivan and eventual winner, former Eurovision star Niamh Kavanagh.

Online Editors