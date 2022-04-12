Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington (32) has said her wedding to new wife Mandy Loughlin was “absolutely amazing.”

The couple, who have been together for over 10 years, got hitched at an intimate ceremony in Dublin on Saturday and the sports-star said that it was a wonderful occasion.

“It was a fantastic day. And you know the Irish weather - we got the four seasons in one day but we got a good bit of sunshine throughout the day which was absolutely amazing,” she said.

The newly-weds have opted against having a honeymoon this week as Harrington told ‘Dermot & Dave’ on Today FM how she is busy getting ready for the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul in May.

“I’m getting ready for the World Championships so no rest for the wicked. After the weekend, I'm getting back on track this week. But you just have to manage what you’re eating but you also don’t restrict yourself too much from the chocolate bars and stuff like that,” she said.

The Dublin superstar said that winning the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last August has been “so special” for her and those around her.

“It really has been amazing and I think it won’t be until I’m retired that I actually realise what I’ve done because as soon as I came out of the Olympics, it was like ‘What is the next thing?’

"It’s not because I’m hungry for success or anything but because I’m hungry for a sense of purpose and a sense of structure in my life,” she said.

She said her sports success hasn’t changed her at all but a lot more people would recognise her now, particularly after her St Patrick’s Day performance on the Late Late Show.

"It hasn't changed me but it has changed the way people react around me. But I’m still me but people are definitely different around me, not my family or anything. They still treat me as me. but people around you change and the way they act to you, that changes,” she said.

She also ruled out ever turning professional as “not something I would think about.”

“I want to have a bit of a life so I’m going to finish up when I’m 34 and that will be done and dusted. I’ll go up to my club and I’ll still train. It's not walking away from the sport, I’ll still be training because I need to do that. I just think it’s great for your mental health. I’ll still tip away,” she said.

“Professional boxing is not for me. It’s a business and I want to settle down properly after Paris (Oympics), if I get there.”