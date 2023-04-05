Olivia Wilde claims ex Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support in new legal documents

Olivia Wilde has claimed that Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support for their two children, according to new legal documents.

The couple dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children, an eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, The Blast published new legal documents filed by Wilde asking a judge to order the Ted Lasso star to pay her “retroactive” child support money in line with his income, as well as $500,000 to cover her legal fees.

In the documents, Wilde claims that she has been forced to cover food, clothing and childcare since their split, when the children are with her.

Wilde says in the filing: “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

Wilde says that, as is standard in California, Sudeikis should pay her attorney’s fees as she believes he is much wealthier than her.

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income,” she said. “I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.

“I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.”

Her lawyers added: “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”

The Independent has contacted Sudeikis’s representatives for comment.

Last year, Wilde was served child custody papers from Sudeikis while presenting the trailer for her film Don’t Worry Darling at a film convention.

Sudeikis was reportedly unaware that Wilde would be served with the papers at CinemaCon, with a source adding that he “would never condone” delivering the legal documents in such an “inappropriate manner”.