Olivia Wilde addresses rumours of ‘falling out’ with boyfriend Harry Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh on set of their new film

Florence Pugh on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling' at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi

Olivia Wilde has addressed whether there has been a “falling out” between herself and Florence Pugh.

The director answered the question from a journalist during the Don’t Worry Darling press conference at the Venice International Film Festival.

Wilde and Harry Styles have just made their first public appearance to promote their new film, Don’t Worry Darling, along with stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. However, its lead actor, Pugh, was absent.

News that Pugh would not be attending the panel came amid reports of a feud between herself and Wilde that have been ongoing since earlier this year.

“Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it’s something that people are discussing?” one reporter asked Wilde during the conference.

The director responded: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued: “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Variety confirmed that Pugh’s absence from the panel was because the actor’s flight arrives into Venice after the press conference is due to take place. She will walk the red carpet for the event later on Monday.

The reports of a falling out between the director and actor intensified in August after Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he says he received from Wilde, which shows the director asking him not to quit the project.

Alluding to tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde says that LaBeouf leaving “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”.

Wilde has said that the feud is nothing but “invented clickbait”, while Pugh has not commented on or refuted the rumours.

Last week, Wilde heaped praise on the “ferociously talented” actor in a new interview.

Don’t Worry Darling is released in cinemas on Friday 23 September.