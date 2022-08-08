Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny and Sandy in 'Grease'.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.

Born in Britain but raised in Australia, she was best know for starring in Grease alongside John Travolta.

In a statement posted on social media, her husband John Easterling said: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John’s foundation.

She is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

