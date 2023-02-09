| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

‘OIder woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity reveals who made the first move

Sasha Walpole. Photo: TalkTV Expand

Close

Sasha Walpole. Photo: TalkTV

Sasha Walpole. Photo: TalkTV

Sasha Walpole. Photo: TalkTV

Lucas Cumiskey

A woman who claims she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has said she felt “disbelief he went into so much detail” about it in his book.

Sasha Walpole claims Harry was describing her in his memoir Spare when he recounted how he first had sex in a field behind a busy pub with an older woman.

Most Watched

Privacy