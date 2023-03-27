| 11°C Dublin

Nurse and former DWTS contestant Grainne Gallanagh reveals she has booked a ‘one-way ticket to Oz’

Grainne and her long-time boyfriend, Ryan, who are both from Buncrana in Co Donegal, will head off next month

Eddie Rowley

She has juggled careers in the worlds of nursing, modelling and media — now Grainne Gallanagh is set for a new adventure Down Under.

The Donegal nurse, who has enjoyed a high-profile career in showbiz since being crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2018, has purchased “a one-way ticket to Australia.”

