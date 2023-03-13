| 9.8°C Dublin

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

The writer became the second Japanese author to be awarded the prize in 1994.

Kenzaburo Oe, pictured in 2012 (AP) Expand

Kenzaburo Oe, pictured in 2012 (AP)

By AP Reporters

Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, whose darkly poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during Japan’s post-war occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died aged 88.

His publisher Kodansha said Oe had died of old age on March 3.

