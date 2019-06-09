'Nothing beats an Irish wedding for craic' - Grainne Seoige reveals details of Dublin wedding

The couple currently live in Pretoria, South Africa, and also run their diamond business Grace Diamonds together.

They got engaged in 2013 and have had just seven months to plan for their December wedding since they made the decision to wed in Dublin.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, Grainne, who originally hails from Spiddal in Galway, revealed why they ultimately decided to have their wedding in Ireland rather than South Africa.

Grainne with fiancé Leon Jordaan Picture: Gerry Mooney

"We were going over and ack as to where to have it. Because there are lots of reasons to get married in South Africa. The climate and weather, the stunning beauty and of course the wine. And the fact that the euro to the Rand is very helpful," she said.

"But on the other hand, nothing beats an Irish wedding for craic and the sheer quality of musicianship here. The food is outstanding here as well, and the level of service. Finally, Leon and I decided to go for Ireland because it just makes sense to do this at home."

Grainne Seoige and Leon Jordaan in the bush

The wedding will not be a traditional church affair as it will be a civil ceremony with no bridesmaids or groomsmen, although her son Conall will be involved.

Grainne, who will be returning to TV to guest co-present The Six O'Clock Show with Martin King next week, also revealed that it will be a "trilingual wedding" featuring English, Gaeilge and Afrikaans.

While the reception venue has not been revealed, Grainne said that Irish designer Don O'Neill will be designing a bespoke gown for her big day.

O'Neill has previously designed custom gowns for Oprah Winfrey and Gabourney Sidibe for the Oscars as well as red carpet gowns for Danielle Brooks and Ashley Graham. Meghan Markle last year wore a white dress by the Kerry designer.

Grainne and Leon plan to honeymoon in South Africa after the wedding. Grainne previously spoke about her "relief" at being anonymous in Africa.

"I love it. It's such a relief," she told VIP Magazine in 2017. "Don't get me wrong, I love being in Ireland, and I love when Irish people come up and say 'hi', because Irish people are so friendly.

"But the writing about your private life, I struggle with. Being away gives me a break from that."

Online Editors