MEGHAN Markle has told of the struggles of becoming a mother while living under the spotlight.

MEGHAN Markle has told of the struggles of becoming a mother while living under the spotlight.

'Not many have asked if I'm ok' - Meghan Markle reveals vulnerability through pregnancy and new motherhood

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to son Archie in May, shared her feelings of vulnerability during her pregnancy and as a new mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby during her and Harry's recent tour of southern Africa, the duchess added that "not many people have asked if I'm OK".

"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know?" she said, when asked how she was coping.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holds her baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

"Especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newly-wed it's, well...

"And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London, Britain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Asked if it would be fair to say it had "really been a struggle", Meghan replied: "Yes."

The interview is part of a documentary detailing the duke and duchess's 10-day tour last month, in which Harry also opens up about his grief surrounding his mother's death.

Harry said that he felt significant pressure being a member of the royal family in the spotlight, and was particularly stressed by the memories of his mother's relationship with the press.

"I think it's probably a wound that festers," he said.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job... every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best. Being here now, 22 years later, trying to finish what she started, will be incredibly emotional, but everything that I do reminds me of her.

"But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

During the tour, Meghan and son Archie stayed in South Africa, while Harry visited Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he highlighted his mother's anti-landmine work.

"It's been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps, 22 years on. Let's finish what was started," Harry said.

As the tour ended, the duke and duchess both brought separate legal actions against parts of the press, with Meghan suing the Mail on Sunday over a breach of privacy when it published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

Harry later filed his own proceedings at the High Court in relation to the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages by Sun, News of the World and Daily Mirror journalists.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, will air on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.

Read more: How to be a modern royal - is there ever a chance at a 'normal' life?

Where did it all go so wrong for Meghan Markle?

Herald