Northern Irish performer Peter Corry says MBE is testament to the power of music

Entertainer Peter Corry says being made an MBE is a testament to the power of music.

Mr Corry is a singer, director and producer who has had an extensive career in the world of musical theatre, as well as presenting a TV show and performing at the funeral of George Best.

For his work with production company Peter Corry Productions, he has been made an MBE for his services to music and entertainment in Northern Ireland, as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mr Corry said being recognised for his work showed the power of music as a force for unity.

“I am truly humbled and absolutely thrilled to receive the MBE,” he said.

“It is a tremendous honour to be recognised for my work in the entertainment industry, and it is a career that I have truly loved these last 30 years and one that I look forward to enjoying for many years to come.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout my career and to those who have nominated me for this prestigious award.

“This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the power of music and its ability to bring joy, inspiration, and unity to people’s lives.”

Northern Irish performer Peter Corry. (Handout from Peter Corry Productions)

Mr Corry has performed on stages across the world, including a three-year stint on the West End as Inspector Javert in Cameron Macintosh’s Les Miserables.

He also produced what was at the time the largest ever Les Mis concert at the then Odyssey arena in Belfast with a cast of more than 1,000.

The entertainer is also the artistic director for Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA), and said his work with young performers is the “most rewarding role” he plays.

“Our ethos is not necessarily to see our students end up in a career on the stage, although that’s fantastic when it happens, but to help them grow in confidence and develop into young adults that can take on anything the world throws at them no matter what path they choose,” he said.

“Being able to step up on stage and perform certainly helps to build resilience, something I believe everyone can benefit from.”