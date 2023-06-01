Noel Gallagher would ‘properly consider’ Oasis reunion for £8 million

Oasis split in 2009, but Noel Gallagher said that he would “consider” a reunion for £8 million (Ian West/PA)

Noel Gallagher said that he would “properly consider” getting Oasis back together if he was given £8 million.

Appearing on Radio X, the music artist spoke about the new album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council Skies, before radio presenter Johnny Vaughan asked him if he would want to get Oasis back together – given the chance.

Vaughan said: “A while ago you gave me that chance.

“You said, ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’.

“If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher (PA)

Gallagher responded: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”

Asked about whether it annoys him when people ask about a reunion, Gallagher said: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just, it’s just whatever… I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.

“I was up at the Etihad for the Real Madrid game and two young guys, only the same ages as my kid, like 13, 14, kinda leapt out of this box and were like ‘Oh my God’.

“[They were] freaking out and then their dad came out and said, ‘they’re massive fans’ and I was thinking God, they were one when I went solo!

“It just makes me think we did something really brilliant and timeless and yeah, it makes me feel good.”

Gallagher also appeared on Radio 2’s Piano Room with Vernon Kay and discussed the Oasis album Definitely Maybe, which will be turning 30 next year.

He said: “It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come round and kids are still into it, for something that we kind of, we created that sound.

“You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.

“I can’t believe it, it’s still going.

“It’s unbelievable… a lot of it is to do with kids that are, teenagers now don’t really have anything like that anymore and, I guess suppose like we did looking back to The Beatles and Stones and stuff like that so it’s a bit of a shame – not a shame, ‘cause it’s great for me obviously – that no one really came along to take our place if you like.”

Oasis split in 2009 after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher engaged in a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

In 2020, Liam posted on Twitter accusing Noel of turning down £100 million to join the band and re-form for a tour.