Noel Gallagher compares his relationship with Liam to Princes William and Harry the ‘woke snowflake’

British musician Noel Gallagher has called Prince Harry a “f***ing woke snowflake” for publicly critising the Royal family.

Known for having a sour relationship with his brother Liam, the Oasis frontman said he sympathies with Prince William for having a brother who is “shooting his f***ing mouth off.”

The 54-year-old made the comments in an interview with The Sun.

"Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad's pain,” he said. “He's got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I'd like to think I was always the William.”

Referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Gallagher took aim at the younger brother for “dissing his family.”

"Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake,” he said. “F***ing a***hole. Just don't be f***ing dissing your family because there's no need for it.”

The musician also took aim at Meghan Markle, saying this is what happens when you “get involved” with Americans.

Speaking about his career, Gallagher said Oasis breaking up in 2009 helped cement their legacy as one of the greatest British bands of all time.

The group disbanded following his abrupt departure after a heated confrontation with brother Liam at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

Since their break-up fans have desperately pleaded for the Gallaghers to reunite, calls that have so far proved fruitless.

The older of the siblings and Oasis's primary songwriter, said towards the end of the band's time together audiences had grown bored of them.

Speaking on Sky Arts programme Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now about his decision to leave, the rocker said, "It's not a decision I took lightly".

He added: "And I'd written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I directed it and creatively it was my thing.

"With the benefit of hindsight it was the best thing for me and for the band.

"Because the band now, Oasis back in 2009 were not lauded as one of the greats of all time. There was a kind of undercurrent of, 'well they should really call it a day'. That's what I felt anyway.

"And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trot out the hits and it's a position I never wanted the band to be in.

"But now of course we're seen as up there with all the greats."

Gallagher also recalled the night Oasis split up after he clashed with Liam.

"Oasis tours were always about the struggle anyway," he said on Out Of The Now.

"The incident in Paris, that was just the straw that broke the camel's back, really."

Gallagher, who formed Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds after leaving Oasis, said he was sitting in the back of a car outside the music festival in France when he made the decision to leave the group.

He said: "And the driver pulled off and that was it. I didn't feel a sense of relief because I knew there was a s***storm coming. And there was going to be a lot of nonsense talked about it.

"One of the biggest bands ever imploded, finally. And I couldn't go back to England because the press had descended on my house and my missus was there with my kids.

"So we had to kind of spirit her out in the middle of the night and they came to join me in France somewhere. And then when we eventually got back to England, of course all f****** hell broke loose."

With reporting from PA