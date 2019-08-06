Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dies aged 88

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Her publisher Alfred A Knopf said Morrison died on Monday night at Montefiore Medical Centre in New York.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for literature, awarded in 1993.

Then-US president Barack Obama awards author Toni Morrison with the Medal of Freedom in 2012 (AP)

The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel Beloved, in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

PA Media