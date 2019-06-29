Noah Schnapp warns Stranger Things season three ending is ‘very sad’

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has warned the ending of the upcoming season of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series is “very sad”.

The 14-year-old is reprising his role as Will Byers alongside fellow returning stars including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson.

Season three of Stranger Things, set in the summer of 1985, sees the gang once again fighting a mystery evil from another dimension with the help of police chief David Harbour and worried mother Winona Ryder.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp star in Stranger Things (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking at the series premiere in Santa Monica, Schnapp said fans should “be prepared” for the finale.

He told PA: “it’s very different from seasons one and two, it’s funnier, it’s scarier, it’s like summer vibes.

“It’s very sad, the ending is a lot to handle so be prepared.”

Stranger Things was a sleeper hit when it first arrived on Netflix in 2016, with its 1980s setting and impressive performances from the young cast charming viewers.

David Harbour and Winona Ryder are returning to star in Stranger Things (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It is now one of the streaming giant’s biggest properties and it has taken precautions to avoid any spoilers from the eight-episode season three from leaking out.

Schnapp said he is used to being careful about revealing plot points and is looking forward to the season’s release so he can discuss it freely.

He said: “It’s always been hard but I’m used to not saying anything so it’s kind of weird now because in a few days I’ll be able to say anything.”

The new season sees a number of new additions to the cast, including British actor Cary Elwes, who plays the mayor of Hawkins, the fictional town where the show is set, and Jake Busey, who stars as Bruce, a local reporter.

British actress Millie Bobby Brown returns to Stranger Things as Eleven (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Busey, whose father is the Hollywood actor Gary Busey, said his character is an 80s throwback.

He said: “It was a fun way to bring the 80s back to the show in yet one more facet.

“Bruce is a likeable character on certain levels, on other levels he may not be. He’s got questionable morals and a sick sense of humour.

“Bruce is indicative of what the 80s were like. In the workplace, culturally, socially, that type of thing.

“Another way of showing the nostalgia of the show, not always in the best way but in different and unique ways.”

Stranger Things season three will stream on Netflix on July 4.

Press Association