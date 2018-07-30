'No truth' to rumours of Cheryl dating Irish businessman

A spokesperson for Cheryl Tweedy has rubbished rumours that the singer is dating a mysterious Irish businessman, saying they're "ridiculous".

The Girls Aloud star (35) was reported to have moved on from ex Liam Payne and had started a romance with a businessman based in Ireland.

However, Cheryl's PR confirmed to Independent.ie today that there was "no truth" to the claim the former X-factor judge was dating an Irish business man.

“There is no truth to these ridiculous claims," they said.

Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl and One Direction star Liam (24) announced their split earlier in July after a two-and-a-half year relationship. The pair have a one-year-old son Bear together.

The couple released nearly identical statements on their Twitter accounts on July 1. Cheryl tweeted that the decision had been "tough" and asked for privacy for their son as they separated.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," she wrote.

Cheryl touched down in Dublin last week for the filming of a cameo in the film Four Kids and It. The film will also star Michael Caine and Russell Brand.

