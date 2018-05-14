'No story and no-one else involved...' - Maia Dunphy reveals separation from comedian Johnny Vegas

BROADCASTER Maia Dunphy has revealed that she has separated from her comedian husband Johnny Vegas.

The couple married in April 2011 in Spain, and have a three-year-old son together, Tom. While Maia and Tom have long been based in Dublin, Johnny continued to live in London throughout their marriage with the couple moving back and forth between the two countries to spend time together.

Now Maia has confirmed that separated last year. "It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year," she wrote on Twitter.

"We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst. "As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.

Maia Dunphy and her husband Johnny Vegas. Photo: ©Fran Veale

"We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don't feel it's too much to ask for privacy now. We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now. Earlier this year, ahead of her appearance on RTE's 'Dancing with the Stars', Ms Dunphy said the couple's priority was their son, but acknowledged that living in separate countries was difficult.

"We speak every day and we FaceTime every second day because it's really important for Tom. He sees pictures of him all over the fridge and by the bed and he adores him," she said at that time. "In fairness, it's also really hard on Johnny because he is missing out on a lot of time with his son. He could say 'what the hell are you doing in Dublin? London is our home now you should be back here' but we let each other do our thing."

Johnny Vegas also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

Online Editors