'No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car' - Khloe Kardashian hits back at critic over her daughter's Bentley

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a picture of the new vehicle she had bought for her daughter True and was fuming when a critic took to social media to complain about her purchase.

Sharing a post of her daughter's brand new mini Bentley car, one user commented: "Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

To which Khloe fired back: "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy ... no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile. (sic)"

Khloe previously confessed it "breaks her soul" to have to go through such tough times so publicly.

She said: "Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created ... It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show. This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it's happened so many times.

"Sometimes I think people forget Im not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending. It's my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we're entertainment, but we're still human."

