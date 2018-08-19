Style Celebrity News

Sunday 19 August 2018

‘No. Just… no’ – Alec Baldwin not keen on daughter’s racy photo

The actor commented after daughter Ireland Baldwin shared a photo of herself on Instagram.

Alec Baldwin disapproved (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin disapproved (Ian West/PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Alec Baldwin showed you are never too old to be reprimanded by your dad when he objected to his daughter Ireland’s latest Instagram snap.

The model, 22, shared a racy image of herself in skimpy swimwear on a bike.

While her fans loved the saucy shot, her father Alec wrote: “No. Just… no.”

stay extra 📸: @phatmango

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Ireland is Alec’s daughter with previous wife Kim Basinger.

The actor, 60, also has four children with his new wife Hilaria – daughter Carmen, four, and sons Rafael, three, Leonardo, one, and three-month-old Romeo.

Press Association

