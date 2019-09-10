Nina Dobrev marks The Vampire Diaries’ 10 year anniversary

Nina Dobrev said The Vampire Diaries changed her life as she reflected on the show’s 10-year anniversary.

Dobrev starred as a teenage orphan who gets caught up in a love triangle between two centuries-old vampire brothers in the supernatural teen drama.

The 30-year-old left the show after six seasons.

10 years ago today TVD premiered for the first time and it changed our lives forever. Thank you to all the loyal fans over the years. So happy you followed us on that journey and continue to grow with me into the next chapter. So much love and gratitude. ♥️🧛🏻‍♀️🥳😭😸 pic.twitter.com/VGDzjxBSuN — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) September 10, 2019

Speaking 10 years to the day since The Vampire Diaries aired, Dobrev said the show transformed her life and the lives of her co-stars, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

Alongside a picture of the trio together, she wrote: “10 years ago today TVD premiered for the first time and it changed our lives forever. Thank you to all the loyal fans over the years.

“So happy you followed us on that journey and continue to grow with me into the next chapter. So much love and gratitude.”

The Vampire Diaries was based on the book series of the same name by LJ Smith. It first aired in the US on September 10 2009, with the 171st and final episode airing in March 2017.

Since leaving the hugely popular show, Canadian actress Dobrev has appeared in the 2017 remake of 1990 science-fiction drama Flatliners.

She also starred in TV comedy Fam, which aired for one season earlier this year.

PA Media