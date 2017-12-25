Nikki Hayes shares heartbreaking post about first Christmas since splitting with husband

Earlier this year, former RTE broadcaster (37) split with husband of two years Frank Black, an army officer, and they have a four-year-old daughter Farrah together.

She posted a quote about perspective on Instagram, with the caption: "Last Christmas if someone had told me in a years time my marriage would be over, I'd be on my own and a single mom I would've said they had a bad sense of humour... However here I am. I'm ok tho I'm still standing and every day I'm loving the special bond between me and my daughter #StrongerTogether

"U never know what's around the corner but u will get thru it x"