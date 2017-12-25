Style Celebrity News

Monday 25 December 2017

Nikki Hayes shares heartbreaking post about first Christmas since splitting with husband

DJ Nikki Hayes has shared an inspiring quote about spending her first Christmas as a single mother.

Earlier this year, former RTE broadcaster (37) split with husband of two years Frank Black, an army officer, and they have a four-year-old daughter Farrah together.

She posted a quote about perspective on Instagram, with the caption: "Last Christmas if someone had told me in a years time my marriage would be over, I'd be on my own and a single mom I would've said they had a bad sense of humour... However here I am. I'm ok tho I'm still standing and every day I'm loving the special bond between me and my daughter #StrongerTogether

"U never know what's around the corner but u will get thru it x"

Hayes has been vocal about her battle with mental health, speaking candidly about her experiences with depression and bulimia, and she was hospitalised for five weeks in 2016.

She was diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD) after years of incorrect diganoses.

