Nicole Kidman praised for showing ‘ripped arms’ on Perfect magazine cover

Nicole Kidman has been praised for showing her “insanely ripped” arms in a cover shoot for the latest issue of Perfect magazine.

On the cover, the 55-year-old poses in a Diesel look comprising a grey mini skirt with a halter-neck crop top and is posing standing with her legs wide and her arms flexed.

Her hair is styled straight with extenstions and in a copper shade.

It was one of a series of photographs taken by Zhong Lin for the third issue of the newly launched Perfect magazine.

Fans have been praising the actor’s physique on social media.

“Nicole Kidman looks so good on that Perfect mag cover,” tweeted one person.

On Instagram, fans described the cover as “f***ing iconic”.

“Those biceps!! Absolutely stunning!!” commented one person. Another described her as a “ripped icon”.

The actor has been diving deeper into the world of high fashion in recent months, having made an appearance at the Balenciaga couture show in July alongside Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the actor fronted the cover of Vanity Fair in the Miu Miu two-piece that swiftly went viral.

The outfit featured a micro mini denim skirt and a matching bra top that showcased Kidman’s torso.

Following backlash for the ensemble, the Australian actor’s spoke out about her decision to wear the outfit.

In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge!, Kidman revealed that her stylist on the shoot, Katie Grand, who is also the editor of Perfect, had prepared a different outfit for the cover.

“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’,” she said, referring to the Miu Miu outfit.

“And Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’”