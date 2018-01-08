Nicole Kidman joins Instagram with Time’s Up post

Nicole Kidman has finally joined Instagram, using her first post to celebrate the Time’s Up movement.

The actress, 50, got started on the site by sharing a snap of herself clutching the Golden Globe she won on Sunday night for her TV series Big Little Lies.

Like most Hollywood stars, Kidman wore black to the ceremony to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment. She wrote: “About last night……shut the place down!!!

“I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night.” About last night......shut the place down!!! I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night. #TimesUp A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:40am PST Kidman added the hashtag “#TimesUp”, the initiative which is advocating for gender equality and has launched a legal fund to support sexual harassment victims.

Big Little Lies – which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz – was one of the big winners at the Globes. My sisters ❤️ A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:32am PST Kidman’s second post on Instagram was of a picture of the cast, which she captioned with a heart emoji and the words: “My sisters.”

Press Association