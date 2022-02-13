| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicolas Roche’s exclusive DWTS diary: At nine years of age Alexis saved our brother’s life so I dedicated tonight’s dance to him

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars. Expand
Nicolas and his brother Alexis Expand

Close

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas and his brother Alexis

Nicolas and his brother Alexis

/

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas Roche

Me thinking that trying to learn the samba last week was going to be the toughest week of Dancing With The Stars shows how much I have to learn about dancing.

This week, I’ve been trying to get to grips with the quickstep and it has been my most frustrating of the whole series so far.

Most Watched

Privacy