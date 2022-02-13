Nicolas Roche’s exclusive DWTS diary: At nine years of age Alexis saved our brother’s life so I dedicated tonight’s dance to him

Me thinking that trying to learn the samba last week was going to be the toughest week of Dancing With The Stars shows how much I have to learn about dancing.

This week, I’ve been trying to get to grips with the quickstep and it has been my most frustrating of the whole series so far.

This week is Dedication Week, so everyone got to choose someone to dedicate their dance to. I think a lot of people who know me probably expected me to dedicate my dance to my youngest brother Florian, who has had leukaemia twice and spent a lot of his life in and out of hospitals and sterile environments.

I wrote about Florian in my autobiography Inside The Peloton, back in 2011 so a lot of the time since then people have asked me about two things - my cycling and Florian. In a way, I always felt that my sister Christel and other brother Alexis were left in the shadows a little bit and as I couldn’t dedicate tonight to both of them, I chose Alexis for a few reasons that I think make him quite special.

Read More

When Florian was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008, he spent seven months in a sterile chamber in a hospital in Nice. My mother was the only person allowed in with him so she spent 18 hours a day, every day, with him. As my sister was in college in Canada back then, I moved back into my mum’s apartment with my then-girlfriend and we looked after Alexis, who was nine - just two years older than Florian.

When the doctors started talking about a bone marrow transplant to save Florian’s life, Christel, Alexis and I all got a blood test to see if our marrow matched Florian’s. The only one who matched though, was Alexis.

A few days before the transplant operation, my Dad caught the flu and wasn’t allowed into the hospital so I drove Alexis in and waited anxiously as he was brought into theatre. At nine years of age, he was braver than I will ever be. It must have been very traumatic for him to do what he did, but he didn’t show it. Alexis saved Florian’s life.

For the next seven months, while Florian recovered slowly in hospital, I picked Alexis up from school, fed him, looked after him and even tried to help him with his homework while continuing to train and race professionally.

Alexis and I built up a great bond and friendship from that time and when he got older he took up cycling. In recent years, he began to train with me and the love of cycling is another thing that brings us closer. Two weeks before his Leaving Cert, he came to a five-day training camp in the French Alps with me and spent the mornings on the bike and the rest of the day studying.

Video of the Day

Now 23, Alexis is not only one of my brothers. He is one of my best friends. He kept me from going insane through lockdown in Monaco, when the only time I was allowed outside was to go to the shop. We train together, we go out to dinner together, we hang around together and a lot of his friends are my friends, and vice-versa. Tonight, I thought it would be nice to shine the spotlight on him for once.

The only problem I had was trying to get him out of work to be able to come to the show. Thankfully, he works for my sister at the Service Course in Nice, who in turn works for a former teammate of mine, Simon Gerrans, so I was able to pull a few strings and he arrived just in time to take his place in the audience.

After a difficult week trying to learn the samba last week, Karen and I decided to take Monday off this week.

While Karen used the time to rehearse for this week’s pro dancer’s routine, I spent the morning riding around the Wicklow Mountains followed by a film crew from cycling clothing manufacturer Assos.

Although they are based in Switzerland, they couldn’t believe the scenic beauty around Laragh, Glenmacnass and Glenmalure and we finished the morning off with lunch and a Guinness by the fire in Johnny Foxes before heading to Irish bike manufacturer FiftyOne Bikes, where I got to spray a coat of paint on a bike being custom built for me by Aidan Duff and his team.

While I really enjoyed my day off, when Karen began to teach me the quickstep on Tuesday it soon became apparent that it might not have been a great idea.

Karen has been telling me all week that the quickstep would be a good dance for me but straight away I began to struggle. Usually, by Wednesday we have one decent run-through done and have a video to watch, so that I can see where I can improve. But after six hours of dancing on Tuesday and Wednesday, we still had no video.

I felt a lot of pressure again this week as I didn’t want to mess things up in front of Alexis, but I just couldn’t get through the whole dance without making a mistake all week. I could see Karen biting her lip at times, holding in the frustration, and to be honest I couldn’t have blamed her if she had lost the plot with me. I just could not get it right!

We actually stopped practising after five hours on Thursday because it was getting to the point where I was actually getting worse instead of better! After another long day on Friday though, we finally had a decent video at 7pm that evening.

Yesterday, I used the video to try and walk through the routine at home after breakfast, before heading to dress rehearsals where we got to dance it again three times. Thankfully by yesterday evening, I had improved a little bit and I think Karen was actually surprised that I had turned things around slightly.

But rehearsals and dancing in front of a live audience are totally different. I’ve been in some tense situations as a cyclist but once the live show begins, I’m so nervous that my legs go to spaghetti.

Thankfully, Alexis’ flight got in on time and he was able to make it to the show alongside my aunt Pam, cousin Cian and my Granny.

My dance went reasonably well tonight and the judges gave me some nice comments, although I know I need to keep improving if I’m to stay next week. Dancing With the Stars, for me, is a battle with myself all of the time. While I know I’m never going to be the best dancer on the show, my goal is to get a little bit better every week and stay on the show as long as possible.

Yes, sometimes I scream at the wall. Yes, sometimes Karen must feel like she’s stuck in some sort of Groundhog Day time loop where she has to repeat everything to me all day long, but that’s part of the process. We have great laughs and great craic but you can see there is a certain tension between every couple every week as they try to get to grips with their own dance before Sunday.

I was chatting with Jordan and Matthew earlier today and we all agreed that the show is as much a psychological journey to get the best out of ourselves as it is a physical one. It’s very challenging but it’s an amazing adventure.

Having no elimination tonight made things slightly less stressful afterwards and I was delighted for Matthew when he got such good marks off the judges and earned immunity for next week’s show. We’ve been sharing fitness and training tips over the past few weeks and get on really well together and when I went to see his rehearsal yesterday I had goose bumps. Like me, Matthew has had a tough time trying to be a dancer the past few weeks but he did really well tonight and is safe for another week at least.

Next week however, brings the dreaded dance-off - where the bottom two face each other for elimination. Tonight I will enjoy having my brother around and catching up with Alexis but I definitely won’t be taking any days off this week!