exclusive Nicolas Roche’s DWTS diary: ‘As soon as Karen and I hit the dance floor together it felt as if we had never been apart’

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars. Expand

Close

Nicolas Roche

Being out with Covid last week and not being able to dance on the live show really made me realise how much I love doing Dancing With the Stars and how much I’m going to miss it when it’s over.

I’ve spent the last week quarantined on my own in an apartment provided by the show’s production company, Shinawil, so it was great to finally get back to the real world on Thursday.

