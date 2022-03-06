Being out with Covid last week and not being able to dance on the live show really made me realise how much I love doing Dancing With the Stars and how much I’m going to miss it when it’s over.

I’ve spent the last week quarantined on my own in an apartment provided by the show’s production company, Shinawil, so it was great to finally get back to the real world on Thursday.

Another positive bit of news was that I was able to move back in with my grandparents in Dundrum again. Before having Covid, I had always been up early to have breakfast with my granny and we both spent that time chatting and having a laugh together, so it was nice when she told me she was delighted to have her breakfast partner back again.

One of the great things to come out of this show for me is that I have been able to spend more time with my family. Chatting with my Aunt Carol on Friday and hanging around with my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins so much in the last few months really brought it home to me how much of that stuff I have missed out on in the last 15 years due to my cycling career.

Read More

While I got back onto the dance floor on Thursday though, my dance partner Karen was missing. She had also tested positive a couple of days after me so I spent Thursday and Friday dancing around the studio with her replacement - a brush handle to help me keep my back straight. Although the brush handle was a lot quieter than Karen, she spent a lot of time overlooking my choreography from the comfort of her sofa, via Zoom, so I still had her dulcet tones in my ear whenever I put a foot wrong.

Thankfully this week we were allowed do the same dance that we were supposed to do last week, the tango. Luckily, before I got sick last week I had managed to get two decent days of tango in and by the end of that second day I had actually managed to learn the basic steps, although my routine definitely needed polishing.

Having been able to get through the basic steps though, meant I had a video of them to watch while I was isolating and I also found myself trawling through YouTube clips of the tango to try and pick up any tips I could from the best professional dancers.

Video of the Day

With her isolation period over just in time for dress rehearsals, Karen and I decided to get up early yesterday and do a couple of hours in her dance studio beforehand.

It’s amazing the bond you build up with someone over the duration of the show and even though we hadn’t seen each other in over a week, as soon as Karen and I hit the dance floor together it felt as if we had never been apart.

The only symptoms of Covid I had last week were a slight cough and a bit of a headache, both of which disappeared after a few days, but I have to admit I felt more tired than normal after three practice runs in the studio yesterday. Otherwise, rehearsals went pretty well considering the time we had to prepare.

After a very quiet week, it was great to see the smiling faces of the other contestants and the crew again today and as we got changed I had a good chat with Matthew and Jordan today ahead of the live show.

Tonight I had two friends of the family in the audience supporting me.

Paul and David Tansey have helped both me and my dad throughout our cycling careers. I bought my first pair of cycling shoes from David in his bike shop, Joe Daly’s in Dundrum, and have been going there ever since.

Paul, a physical therapist and chiropractor, has always looked after my niggles and aches any time I’ve been home. Even now, he’s been strapping up shoulders and anything else I’ve been straining while learning to dance, so it was great to be see them and their wives in the audience tonight.

Since I started this show, I’ve found that the adrenaline rush you get when you finish a dance in front of the cameras and the live audience every Sunday night is very like the one you get from winning a bike race. Every week afterwards, my palms are sweating, I’m out of breath and my heart is through the roof, no matter how good or bad my dance is.

I think the tango went fairly well for me tonight but the standard here is so high now that, even though I got my highest scores ever off the judges, I was still in the bottom two afterwards and was extremely nervous about having to face a dance-off with any of the others.

Waiting for the result of the public vote was so nerve-wracking again!

After being away from the show last week, I realised how much I wanted to keep dancing, keep trying to improve and stay as long as I can, so I was doubly nervous. To calm the nerves, Karen and I told each other that we loved the tango so much that if we were in the bottom two, then at least we’d get to do it again.

Amazingly, we were called as the first couple to be saved and immediately the palpitations and jitters turned into excitement and giddy joy as we high fived each other like schoolkids who’d been given a homework pass for the week.

I know the names are called out randomly and not in the order of those with the most votes, so I really have the public to thank for saving my skin again this week. A genuine thank you to every single person who voted for me again this week.

When Billy and Jordan were pitted against each other in the dance-off though, there was only ever going to be one winner. Billy has been brilliant on the show, the life and soul of the party and a real breath of fresh air wherever he goes. But being up against Jordan is a huge challenge for anybody, as he’s such a natural dancer.

People have been so supportive of each other all series though, from the contestants to the professionals and even the crew that, no matter how many times it happens, you almost forget that this is a competition until someone is voted off again.

I came onto this show as a challenge for myself after retiring from cycling, something that would throw me in at the deep end and teach me a few things about myself.

For me to be still here, with just three weeks to go, still splashing around trying to keep my head above water is unbelievable and I could never have imagined a couple of months ago that I would enjoy dancing so much. I know I’m not the best dancer here but all I can do is keep trying to get better and hopefully I can stay here for a tiny bit longer.