When I first heard I was doing the foxtrot tonight I was pretty happy, as the ballroom style dances seem to suit me more than some of the others, but I couldn’t have imagined how tough the week was going to be.

As seems to be the case with most dances for me, there was one particular step in the foxtrot – a simple backwards heel drag of my front leg, that I just couldn’t get my head around all week.

I could almost see the steam coming from Karen’s ears as she had to keep reminding me about my elbows, neck and shoulders position after 10 weeks on the show, so there were very few laughs at all. And that was without throwing in a second group dance to learn!

This week, I was part of the ‘athletes’ group for the team dance alongside Jordan and Ellen, who have also represented Ireland internationally in their respective sports. As part of the Cuban Groovers, we had to learn a new routine for the salsa, another complicated dance before facing off against the Turkish Delights team of Nina, Erica and Matt.

Throwing in the group dance on top of my individual dance made things pretty complicated for me, especially as we only practiced together as a team for two hours on Monday and then for two runs in dress rehearsals yesterday and this morning.

During our first group rehearsal yesterday, I almost dropped Karen during one of our lifts when I got up too quick and she wasn’t able to grab my hand in time. Our first foxtrot rehearsal yesterday didn’t go much better either.

As we had only just finished the group salsa routine, I was so confused that I ended up doing my salsa steps to the foxtrot music. For the first time since taking on the challenge of Dancing With the Stars, I felt like I had gone backwards yesterday and was more worried than usual going into tonight’s show.

Tonight I had my friends Aidan Duff and his wife, my cousin Erik and my old school friend Cedric in the audience. The last time Cedric flew over from France was to see me end my cycling career at the national championships last year, so I was hoping his presence wasn’t a sign of things to come.

Dancing to Frank Sinatra’s I Love Paris, my foxtrot went a lot better than I expected, but a combined score of just 21 from the three judges and some fantastic performances by the other contestants left me on the bottom of the leader board and facing a possible dance-off.

I knew straight away that it was going to be very tough to make it through to next week. When there are more dancers left in the competition there is always a chance that the combination of public votes and judges votes might get you through, but tonight I knew there was a very high chance I would be going home.

I stood nervously alongside Karen waiting to hear the names of those who were safe. Unfortunately though, ours never came and we were in the dreaded dance off against my former teammate Ellen, who is a fantastic dancer.

Before we took to the floor for the dance off, I thanked Karen for everything she has done for me on the show because I expected the worst afterwards.

I actually really enjoyed the dance off. I just went all-in and got some nice comments from the judges but Ellen is a way better dancer so there was no shame in being beaten by her at all. I have improved over the series but today the better dancers are left on the show.

The show has been a long journey and tonight was my final destination. It’s been an unbelievable, spectacular, three and a half months, a brilliant, life-changing, experience.

As a professional cyclist, I’ve been in competitive environments most of my life, but Dancing With the Stars was never about beating each other. It was about giving it socks and just trying to make it to the next step or, in my case, simply trying to remember the next step.

The camaraderie and craic on the show has been brilliant. I don’t know if it’s an Irish thing or if it’s the same in other countries but it’s been unbelievable here to see everyone cheering each other on and supporting each other.

I’m delighted to have made it to the group dance. It was great fun and I finally got to do a few lifts. In fact I probably did more lifts in that 30 seconds of my routine than I did in the rest of the series. And I didn’t drop Karen, which was a huge bonus.

I have to thank all of the pro dancers who gave me a hand on the show but a special thank you has to go to Karen Byrne. She’s been an incredible teacher and dancing partner. I started very low in week one and she brought me on an incredible journey. Her partner Jake has also been there supporting me, giving me tips and encouraging me through the whole thing and I can’t thank him enough either.

The votes from the public have also helped me get this far and I think people appreciated the progress I made over the 10 weeks. I hope people enjoyed my efforts and maybe I’ve encouraged others to take up dancing. If I can learn how to dance, anyone can.

Another fantastic bonus for me was to be back in Ireland for so long. It was great to just be able to cut the ties with my cycling career and get back to spending time with my family. My grandparents are not getting any younger so just to be able to spend more time with them was incredible. I’ve been on the road for so long that just to be able to have quiet nights in over a meal and chat to my cousins, my aunts and uncles, it was the perfect environment for me.

I’ve ticked a lot of boxes with this journey and have definitely grown and matured with the show. It was like throwing myself in the ocean without knowing how to swim on week one. I exposed myself and felt vulnerable on the dance floor sometimes because I knew I could make a fool out of myself at any second. But there is only so much you can do and once you’ve given your best, then that’s your limit.

Thanks to all of the crew, all of the dancers, all of the competitors and thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey. I was never going to change into Patrick Swayze overnight, but it if I had to do it all again, I’d do it in a heartbeat.